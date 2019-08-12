  • CBS4On Air

Centennial News, South Metro Fire Rescue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to the scene of a car which crashed into a home in Centennial. Crews responded to the area near University Boulevard and Dry Creek Road Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

It appeared the driver drove up the front lawn and into the lower floor of the home. Crews had to stablize the corner of the home.

(credit: CBS)

They say no one was hurt. They also did not find any natural gas or electrical problems.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

