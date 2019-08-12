Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to the scene of a car which crashed into a home in Centennial. Crews responded to the area near University Boulevard and Dry Creek Road Monday morning.
It appeared the driver drove up the front lawn and into the lower floor of the home. Crews had to stablize the corner of the home.
They say no one was hurt. They also did not find any natural gas or electrical problems.
It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.
