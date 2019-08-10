AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Athletes with Special Olympics Colorado are one step closer to national competition, following a cycling qualification round at the Arapahoe County Fair Grounds. Those who completed 5k and 10k races quickly enough qualified for state competition.

“I work every day with my bike,” said Amanda Bammann, the fastest individual cyclist in the 5k Denver Region Cycling Competition race. “(Before a race I am) excited and nervous.”

Competitors are given the choice of what type of bicycle they would like to use. Some also choose to race with the assistance of a partner in the unified division.

“Unified is an opportunity for athletes to compete alongside individuals without intellectual disabilities,” said Adrian Mora, Denver Regional Manager for the Special Olympics.

Dozens raced, Saturday, at the event. All were cheered by family, friends and volunteers who make the event possible.

“There’s 22,000 athletes around the world that compete,” Bammann told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Bammann hoped to complete her 5k race in 12 minutes. However, with the checkered flag welcoming her to the finish line, she finished in less than 10 minutes.

“There really are some incredible athletes out here. I marvel at it,” Mora said.

Before taking the winner’s podium, Bammann said she was thrilled to finish in first place.

“That’s good! I am out of breath,” Bammann said.

Mora said the finishing time isn’t the most important statistic of the day. Rather, he said it was about making sure those with unique disabilities do not fear trying sports, and improving their own personal times.

“That’s what Special Olympics is about. We really are leading the inclusion revolution,” Mora said.

The event was sponsored by Channel@Work.

The state competition will be hosted at the United States Air Force Academy. The winners of those races qualify for national competition.