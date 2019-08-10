



Denver Biscuit Co.

– Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Topping the list is Denver Biscuit Co. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in Stanley Marketplace in north Aurora, it is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 688 reviews on Yelp.

The French Press

Next up is The French Press, situated at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 829 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch cafe, serving coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Legends Coffee

Legends Coffee, located at 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee and tea spot, which serves breakfast and brunch, 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews.

Three Little Griddles

Three Little Griddles is another go-to breakfast and brunch spot, with four stars out of 582 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6040 S. Gun Club Road, Suite F2, to see for yourself.

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen

Finally, and also in Stanley Marketplace in north Aurora, check out Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, which has earned four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers bagels and more, at 2501 Dallas St.

Article provided by Hoodline.