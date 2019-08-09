LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 21-year-old driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after a single-vehicle crash in Loveland that killed his passenger. Police say Dylan Brown from Loveland was driving southbound in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup when he went off the road and hit a traffic pole at the intersection of South Taft Avenue and Carlisle Drive.
Police have only described the passenger as an adult woman. Police say she was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name after her family is notified.
Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He is currently in police custody.
“Preliminary reports indicate that alcohol and speed were contributing factors of the accident,” investigators stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Justin Lorenzen at (970) 667-2151.
