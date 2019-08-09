(CBS4) — Denver Broncos tight end Austin Fort tore his ACL in his left knee during the Seattle Seahawks 22-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night, according to ESPN. He will miss the rest of the season.

Fort was injured in the fourth quarter making a leaping catch for a 29-yard gain, when he came down awkwardly and immediately went down to the turf, grabbing his left knee. Fort’s came to the Broncos as an undrafted free agent from Wyoming. He was invited to the rookie tryout in the offseason where he made the training camp roster.

Fort’s injury is another to the long list of Broncos tight ends. Jake Butt has missed most of training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL injury from last season, Jeff Heuerman was held out of last night’s preseason game with a shoulder injury, and Bug Howard injured his ankle in practice on July 27th. This leaves Troy Fumagalli, Noah Fant and Moral Stephens as the only healthy tight ends on the Broncos roster.

Fullback Andy Janovich also left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. It is not known the extent of the injury, but if Janovich misses any major amount of time, it would be a huge blow to the Broncos rushing attack.

“Jano’s a tough guy, man,” Broncos Running Back Royce Freeman said after the game. “If anything, he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around. It’s great to have him leading the way on offense, especially as a fullback.

“The halfback and the fullback have got to be on the same page. It’s a very selfless position he plays. He might get the ball a lot, but to go out there and be able to stick his nose in the stickiest of situations says a lot about him.”

The Broncos next preseason game will be at Broncos Stadium at Mile High against the San Francisco 49ers on August 19th at 6 p.m.