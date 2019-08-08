ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No charges will be filed in the crash that killed Trooper William Moden in June. The Colorado State Patrol and the Arapahoe County District Attorney made the announcement on Thursday.
“The right thing to do is sometimes not easy or obvious” said George Brauchler, District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.
Moden was killed when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-250 driven by an adult male on eastbound Interstate 70 near Deer Trail. The crash happened while the Colorado State Patrol was investigating a separate crash on I-70.
The Colorado State Patrol recommended to Brauchler that no charges be filed against the driver involved in the crash.
“There is nothing more important to me than the safety of the men and women in this organization while they’re doing their jobs” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement. “We wish to thank those that have supported us during this difficult process.”
You must log in to post a comment.