BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 27-year-old man has died after being pulled out of the creek in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday. It happened in the 32000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive at about 6 p.m.
Personnel with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Nederland Police Department, Boulder County Open Space, Nederland Fire Department and AMR were called to help with a water rescue. A little while later, they were told the man had been pulled from the creek but was unconscious and not breathing.
Officials said the man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name will not be released until his family has been notified.
Investigators said there were no signs of foul play but the cause of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.
