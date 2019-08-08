Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Laura Sofolo is ready to go on Saturday. The mother will hike the Trailblaze Challenge for Make A Wish Colorado because she knows how much it means.
Laura’s daughter Evelyn is a Wish kid. Evelyn was diagnosed with a cancer so rare it has only been defined in recent years. Evelyn, 13, is bravely fighting diffuse leptomeningeal glioneuronal tumor, a cancer of the central nervous system.
Make A Wish Colorado sent the whole family to Disney World to get a break as Evelyn does battle with her disease. It meant so much to Laura Sofolo, she decided to take on the Trailblaze Challenge this Saturday.
She will hike a long segment of the Colorado Trail as part of the effort to raise money so more children can feel the love of a wish.
