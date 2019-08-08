Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese was delivered to a food bank to help feed hungry families. The pallets were delivered to the Food Bank of the Rockies thanks to Land O’Lakes.
The mac and cheese is frozen and will be distributed to other food pantries in Colorado.
Food Bank of the Rockies helps feed about a half million people through its programs and partnerships.
Land O’Lakes was happy to help with that mission.
“Land O’Lakes is a global food company. It’s our job to use our knowledge, use our product base and use our expertise to help feed the world. That’s what we’re all trying to do,” said Daniel Coen with Land O’Lakes.
The mac and cheese donation means a comforting meal for the one in seven children across Colorado who are unsure of where their next meal is coming from.
