<strongAURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard may be a star when he’s on the soccer field, but on Thursday afternoon, he was just one of the kids. Howard was a special guest at the Ronald McDonald House in Aurora.

“We’re here today just to hang out. I know it sounds silly but hang out, laugh, take pics, and talk about soccer.”

It was a chance for the soccer star to take photos and share stories with families who have come to Denver to receive medical treatment for their children, and are staying at the facility.

Christian Lakhan is staying at the facility and begged his mom to let him stop by.

“When I heard that name I thought I know this guy, I used to watch him. I watched him in the World Cup,” he told CBS4.

Howard isn’t just the starting goalkeeper for the Colorado Rapids. During his career, her played overseas in the English Premier League, and has played for Team USA in several World Cups. He signed a soccer ball and poster for Lakhan, but the teen said what meant most was the conversation her had with Howard.

“He told me to dream big and it will come true,” said Lakhan.

Howard is no stranger to the Ronald McDonald House and says it means just as much to him as it does to the kids.

“It’s an opportunity to meet them where they are and provide a small little distraction in their day and hopefully bring some smiles to their faces. It’s amazing seeing the smiles, it puts a smile on my face.”

The Colorado Rapids are also providing families at the Ronald McDonald House with complimentary tickets to the game on Friday.