By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is in custody in Lakewood after a standoff at a pawn shop at Colfax and Wadsworth. No one was hurt.

The standoff started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with an alarm at the EZ Pawn at Colfax and Wadsworth. Police got to the scene and attempted to talk the suspect out of the business.

(credit: CBS)

There was no one inside with the suspect. Police are still working on a motive for the break-in. The suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7 a.m.

West Colfax eastbound at Allison Street and southbound Wadsworth Boulevard at west 20th Street were closed during the incident.

