LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is in custody in Lakewood after a standoff at a pawn shop at Colfax and Wadsworth. No one was hurt.
The standoff started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday with an alarm at the EZ Pawn at Colfax and Wadsworth. Police got to the scene and attempted to talk the suspect out of the business.
There was no one inside with the suspect. Police are still working on a motive for the break-in. The suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 7 a.m.
Lakewood Police have eastbound Colfax Ave closed at Allison at and southbound Wadaworth Blvd closed at 20th Ave for police activity. Please avoid the area. We will update when the roads reopen
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 7, 2019
West Colfax eastbound at Allison Street and southbound Wadsworth Boulevard at west 20th Street were closed during the incident.
You must log in to post a comment.