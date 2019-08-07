By Kathy Walsh
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It was an exciting morning of car racing Wednesday at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Members of the media teamed up with young cancer patients.

This year, CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh tried maneuvering a remote-controlled car. She gets “A” for effort.

The parking lot at Children Hospital was the spot for the Motorized Madness Media Challenge. The event gives young patients a morning away from treatment to just focus on being a kid and having fun.

Kathy brought her team CBS4 hats that looked stylish in the obligatory selfie. She talked strategy with 13-year-old Zack Schultz.

“I’m okay behind the wheel of a real car, kind of. So, I’m a little worried about this one,” Kathy explained.

“On your first lap go easy on it, get used to it and then go fast,” Zack advised.

Zack had never driven in the race before, but 2½ years into fighting leukemia, he was up for some fun.

“You think we can win this thing?” Kathy asked.

“Yeah,” said Zack.

Jim Peros with Assured Partners made it look easy. Kathy will assure you it wasn’t.

Her skill was getting stuck.

Zack was a pro.

Kirk Peterson with Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing killed it.

But Kathy’s lap put the team way behind. Still, there was no agony of defeat.

“It was fun,” said Zack.

When Kathy apologized for her dismal driving he kindly told her, “No, you’re fine. It’s not your fault. The car was really slow.”

That’s a thoughtful teenager.

The annual event is hosted by The Morgan Adams Foundation which raises money and awareness on behalf of children with cancer.

LINK: Morgan Adams Foundation

