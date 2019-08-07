Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s back to school for students in Douglas County. This is also the first time STEM School Highlands Ranch students have returned to class since the deadly school shooting in May.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s back to school for students in Douglas County. This is also the first time STEM School Highlands Ranch students have returned to class since the deadly school shooting in May.
Copter 4 flew over Cresthill Middle School in Highlands Ranch on Wednesday morning as students arrived.
STEM School Highlands Ranch senior Kendrick Castillo was one of three students who rushed a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7. He was shot and killed. Eight other students were injured in the shooting.
Two students have been charged as adults in connection with the school shooting. They face 48 counts each.
Aurora Public Schools children returned to class earlier this week and next week students in Jefferson County will be back in school. Denver Public Schools begins Aug. 19.
You must log in to post a comment.