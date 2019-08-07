COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance video obtained on Wednesday shows the moments after a 19-year-old man was shot by Colorado Springs Police. Now his family and friends question whether those officers were justified in their actions.

“He was a good kid, he’d give you the shirt off his back, his clothes, his shoes,” Sade Diaz told CBS4. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Diaz is a family friend and considered De’Von Bailey a younger cousin. She visited the memorial next to where he was shot again on Wednesday to light another candle in his memory.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad, it’s a life that is lost and gone,” she said.

His parents also came to the memorial during the day. They say he was not armed based on what one witness at the scene told them.

“It’s hard to tell what happened from that,” said Maurice Douglas. “It’s limited, because you only see a small portion of it.”

Douglas lives across the street from where Bailey was shot. He recorded the video on his security system which is now part of the investigation. He heard seven gunshots and checked on his family before stepping outside his apartment.

“Somebody lost their child, someone lost their sibling,” Douglas said. “It really makes you realized how fragile life is.”

Police told KKTV officers were called out to the scene for a robbery. The victims at that location pointed out two suspects who officers attempted to arrest.

One of the suspects had a gun, according to police. He was later identified as Bailey, who was shot on scene and died from his injuries at a hospital. Police also told KKTV they recovered a gun on scene.

But one witness told the local news outlet they never saw Bailey reach for a weapon. His family and friends continue to question whether the shooting was justified.

“He didn’t have anything in his hands. He did not brandish any type of weapon,” Elizabeth Powell told KKTV.

The mayor issued a statement regarding the shooting saying the city and police department would cooperate with the investigation under way by the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey’s parents did not want to speak on camera, but told CBS4 they hope more people see the video and are motivated to come forward after learning about this case. They hope anyone else that has issues with the police’s use of force will come forward.

“The family deserves justice, they want justice, they’re hurting,” Diaz said.