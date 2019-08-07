  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, El Paso County News, Pikes Peak

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used new technology to help them get a better idea of the state’s bighorn sheep population. They launched a drone on Pikes Peak earlier this week.

(credit: Dan Walters)

They counted at least 12 of them in the area which included some lambs.

Officers will use the information as part of their annual survey of bighorn sheep on the mountain.

