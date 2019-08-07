Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used new technology to help them get a better idea of the state’s bighorn sheep population. They launched a drone on Pikes Peak earlier this week.
They counted at least 12 of them in the area which included some lambs.
New technology helps @COParksWildlife survey bighorn sheep on steep mountain slopes. Friday we took our drone to spy sheep on inaccessible canyon walls. Here licensed drone pilot, CPW ofcr Ben Meier, launched and retrieved his drone as he scanned Devil's Playground on Pikes Peak. pic.twitter.com/MQFBcWnM4Q
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 5, 2019
Officers will use the information as part of their annual survey of bighorn sheep on the mountain.
