Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– One of Denver’s most well-known restaurant could be saved from demolition. Denver City Council members will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve Tom’s Diner as a protected landmark.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Landmark Preservation Commission recommended Tom’s Diner get historic status last month. The building has been at its location at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street for 52 years.

(credit: CBS)

The owner was trying to sell the building to developers, but community members heard about it and launched a campaign to save the diner.

(credit: CBS)

They submitted an application to get it landmark protection.

(credit: CBS)

While the commission is recommending the diner get that protection, the city council still has to give the final approval.

