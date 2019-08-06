Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– One of Denver’s most well-known restaurant could be saved from demolition. Denver City Council members will vote Tuesday on whether to preserve Tom’s Diner as a protected landmark.
The Denver Landmark Preservation Commission recommended Tom’s Diner get historic status last month. The building has been at its location at Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street for 52 years.
The owner was trying to sell the building to developers, but community members heard about it and launched a campaign to save the diner.
They submitted an application to get it landmark protection.
While the commission is recommending the diner get that protection, the city council still has to give the final approval.
