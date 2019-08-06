Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Safe2Tell program is setting new records. The program provides students an anonymous way to report threats.
Officials say, during the last school year, they received 19,861 tips — a 28% increase over the previous school year. Suicides and concerns about drugs remain top concerns.
Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser says the increase shows students feel more comfortable using the program to report their concerns.
Anonymously report anything that concerns or threatens you, your friends, your family or your community by calling 1-877-542-7233, or download the mobile app.
The Safe2Tell website also offers resources and publications for educators, parents and students on everything from sexting to cutting and huffing.
