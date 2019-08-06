BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– On National Night Out, police will look to enhance their relationships with communities in neighborhoods across the Denver metro area. The event takes place the first Tuesday in August, as an effort to promote community safety.
For more than 10 years, the Broomfield Police Department has hosted National Night Out at Commons Park. Law enforcement and other safety officials in the city will come out to chat and take part in fun activities with families.
“It’s a time for us as police officers and law enforcement to come out and interact with our community,” explained Rachel Welte with the Broomfield Police Department. “So we’ll talk about safety, build camaraderie but also bring out residents as an extension of neighborhood watch.”
Kids will have the chance to see fire trucks and police vehicles while families meet their neighbors, or even learn about safety techniques they can implement in their own neighborhood.
Broomfield’s National Night Out will take place at Commons Park from 5-8:30 p.m. Other agencies hosting National Night Out events include Boulder, Parker, Castle Rock, Denver, Wheat Ridge, Thornton among others.
LINK: National Night Out
