Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver-based development team has purchased a 2.5 acre space in RiNo for $20 million. The Business Den reports Invent Development Partners and New York-based Halpern Real Estate Ventures is planning a mixed-use development near Walnut and 40th Streets.
According to the newspaper, the development called “Train” will include an entertainment venue, restaurants and retail spaces.
“Our goal is to create the most exciting development in RiNo; that is, a true mixed-use development,” Invent President Jon Dwight told the Business Den.
The purchase includes two vacant triangular blocks divided by Walnut St. The Business Den reports the western block will include two towers featuring office space and a 200-room hotel. Plans for the eastern block call for a hotel tower and a residential tower.
