ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a body discovered in the northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park is believed to be a Greeley man missing since Sunday.
Search teams had been looking for 37-year-old Aragorn Spaulding since Monday. Park officials say the body was found Tuesday on a steep slope above Mirror Lake, about 11,000 feet (3,350 meters) above sea level.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Spaulding’s vehicle was found at a trailhead about six miles (10 kilometers) from the lake. Ground crews, dog teams and helicopters assisted in the search.
The body was taken to the Larimer County coroner’s office to confirm the identity.
