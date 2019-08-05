Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD has removed crossing attendants, or flaggers, along the G Line train tracks. RTD received federal approval for the software that controls the timing of its crossing gates.
The G Line travels from Denver through Olde Town Arvada and up to Wheat Ridge. The line has been popular for commuters who live in the northwest region of the Denver metro area.
Flaggers had been stationed along the 11-mile stretch since the line began operating from Union Station in April. The train’s opening faced several delays in the past due to issues with the crossing gates.
