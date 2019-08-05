Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Aspen Community Response Officers are monitoring bear activity in the area with new signs. The Aspen Daily News reports the signs are posted in neighborhoods with increased bear activity and include the non-emergency dispatch phone number.
“It’s just a new tool we have, and it’s kind of a trial,” Aspen Community Response Officer Ginny Gordon told the Aspen Daily News. “We’re just trying to see if we can place them in areas where we’ve seen some bear activity and bring some situational awareness to just be aware and take some extra precautions to make sure their homes are secure and their cars.”
The bear outreach program started about a week ago, according to Gordon. She said the number of bear sightings is high, but still lower than previous years.
“It still is not as bad as 2017, where we had 615 calls in the city. This year, we’re had 247, which is a lot, but we have seen years with more bear activity,” Gordon told the Daily News.
