LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of young ladies showed off their fashion creations Friday at the Logan County Fair. This year’s “Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights” 4-H Fashion Revue featured 20 entries at Sterling High School.
The Journal-Advocate reports the competition featured four divisions: Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Encore, which is judged on suitability of the clothing.
The newspaper reports Piper Withers won the Junior Division, Ayla Baney won the Intermediate Division, Aly Young won the Senior Division and Natalie Adels was named the Encore Division Grand Champion.
The winners each walked away with a flower bouquet and a Quilts-N-Creations gift certificate.
