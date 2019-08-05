  • CBS4On Air

Fort Collins News, Swetsville Zoo


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A hotel company is one of two potential buyers interested in land currently housing the Swetsville Zoo in Fort Collins. The owner announced he is selling his property.

(credit: CBS)

The beloved zoo features numerous sculptures made of recycled metal. Bill Swets says he’s selling because the community around him is changing so much.

“Things have changed so much since I was a kid,” Swets said. “It is big city. It is big city attitude. It is not home anymore, you know?”

(credit: CBS)

Swets built the attraction in 1985. He’s selling the land for $10.5 million.

Two interested buyers are looking at the property this week.

The zoo will remain open and free until the property is sold.

