Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A hotel company is one of two potential buyers interested in land currently housing the Swetsville Zoo in Fort Collins. The owner announced he is selling his property.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A hotel company is one of two potential buyers interested in land currently housing the Swetsville Zoo in Fort Collins. The owner announced he is selling his property.
The beloved zoo features numerous sculptures made of recycled metal. Bill Swets says he’s selling because the community around him is changing so much.
“Things have changed so much since I was a kid,” Swets said. “It is big city. It is big city attitude. It is not home anymore, you know?”
Swets built the attraction in 1985. He’s selling the land for $10.5 million.
Two interested buyers are looking at the property this week.
The zoo will remain open and free until the property is sold.
You must log in to post a comment.