LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck crashed into a Qdoba restaurant on Saturday morning in Littleton. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the business on Bowles Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard.
No one inside the restaurant was reportedly injured after the pickup truck went through the front glass.
Officials says the truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A dog that was inside the truck was uninjured.
South Metro Fire says the building is structurally sound. It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash into the building.
