LITTLETON, Colo.

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck crashed into a Qdoba restaurant on Saturday morning in Littleton. South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the business on Bowles Avenue near Wadsworth Boulevard.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

No one inside the restaurant was reportedly injured after the pickup truck went through the front glass.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Officials says the truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A dog that was inside the truck was uninjured.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

South Metro Fire says the building is structurally sound. It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

