  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso News


EL PASO, Texas (CBS News/CBS4) – Multiple victims have been injured at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote after 12 p.m., adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

(credit: KDBC/CBS)

Police officials updated the situation before 1 p.m. saying there is no longer an imminent threat to the community. Three people are reportedly in custody, one of them being a male. At least 22 people were sent to the hospital, the youngest being 4 months old.

WATCH: Continuing Coverage On CBSN

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke responded to the situation.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also responded to the shooting.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences and support.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared his thoughts for the shooting victims.

https://twitter.com/jaredpolis/status/1157734116902629377

Comments