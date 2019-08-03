



Multiple victims have been injured at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police responded Saturday to an active shooter in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall.

“Scene is still active,” police wrote after 12 p.m., adding, “avoid the area” around Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police officials updated the situation before 1 p.m. saying there is no longer an imminent threat to the community. Three people are reportedly in custody, one of them being a male. At least 22 people were sent to the hospital, the youngest being 4 months old.

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke responded to the situation.

Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates. https://t.co/BU0AH6Y8Rv — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also responded to the shooting.

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

President Donald Trump offered his condolences and support.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared his thoughts for the shooting victims.

