DENVER (CBS4) – Police say a male died early Saturday morning after being shot in the Highlands area. The Denver Police Department was called to investigate a shooting in the 4300 block of West 38th Avenue.
West 38th Avenue was closed in both directions between Raleigh and Tennyson during the investigation. Police say the victim died at the hospital early this morning.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 3, 2019
Police did not say whether they were looking for a suspect.
No other information was released.
