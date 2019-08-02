Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A longhorn got loose in Colorado Springs and was roped back into custody by a cowboy! The cow’s journey was captured on video by bystanders on Friday.
The longhorn was used to usher in the “Ride for the Brand Championship Ranch Rodeo” and then got loose. That’s when the cow jumped over some flowers, ran across the road and into the Gallery of Contemporary Art in Colorado Springs.
Amber Keller works in the downtown area and was able to capture video of the animal on the loose on her cellphone.
People standing around the art museum quickly shut the doors and the next time we see the longhorn on the video, she’s got a lasso around her neck and is quickly followed by a cowboy!
