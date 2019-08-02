



Wing Hut

– Craving traditional American food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Topping the list is Wing Hut. Located at 15473 E. Hampden Ave., Unit K, in Meadow Wood, the beer bar and traditional American eatery is the highest-rated spot of its kind in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp.

Ted’s Montana Grill

Next up is Ted’s Montana Grill, situated at 16495 E. 40th Circle. With four stars out of 533 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and traditional American spot, which serves burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Golden Flame Hot Wings

Over in Seven Hills, check out Golden Flame Hot Wings, which has earned four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, at 18757 E. Hampden Ave.

The Hideaway Lounge

Last but not least, there’s The Hideaway Lounge, a local favorite with four stars out of 69 reviews. Stop by 2627 S. Parker Road to hit up the sports bar, lounge and traditional American joint next time you’re in the mood.

Article provided by Hoodline.