CANTON, Ohio (CBS4)– Pat Bowlen’s legacy will be on full display at Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony and beyond, thanks to his fellow member of the Class of 2019. The 2019 Hall of Fame class led by former Jet lineman Kevin Mahwe surprised the Bowlen family on Friday by making a donation to the Hall of Fame in Pat Bowlen’s name.

In addition to his bust being on display in the hallowed halls of the Hall, Bowlen’s name will now appear on the Hall’s wall of fame.

“I think we all thought how special that was that they were making a donation on behalf of the class of 2019,” said Beth Bowlen. “When they announced in was in honor of our father there wasn’t a dry eye among us.”

“Mr. B is so underrated anything we do for him is not enough,” added Champ Bailey. “The more we can do for him to honor his name, we have to do those things.”