JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4)The Colorado Railroad Museum won’t begin service to the North Pole until later this year, but travelers can buy tickets now. The Polar Express ticket sales opened Thursday for members of the museum.

The Christmas story comes to life when the train leaves for the round-trip to see Santa.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

The public will be able to purchase tickets starting Aug. 6.
Last year, tickets sold out in less than 24 hours once they were open to the public.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

The Polar Express began its runs through Colorado five years ago. Passengers can expect an experience mirroring the movie and the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

(credit Colorado Railroad Museum)

The Polar Express train ride runs for six weeks staring Nov. 9.

