



– It is a first for Denver, a so-called natural playground. First Creek Park opened up this week in Green Valley Ranch to much fanfare.

It is not your typical metal slide and teeter totter play space. This is all about nature play.

“I love anything that brings my child in nature a little bit more,” said a delighted Jenifer Kettering while pushing her daughter, Zia, on a large, saucer-shaped swing.

And there are big logs, rocks and ropes to climb. The unique playground equipment draws you in, but the nearly 13 acres of outdoor enjoyment will keep you coming back to this new one-of-a-kind park for Denver.

Mayor Michael Hancock joined others in cutting the ribbon.

“This is a park that’s really about celebrating nature,” said Gordon Robertson, Director of Park Planning, Design and Construction for Denver.

The park offers a new experience for growing Green Valley Ranch.

“If you just stand here and you listen to the cottonwood trees, the leaves, the wind … it replenishes us and we need to have more of that in our neighborhoods,” said Denver Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore.

First Creek Park is a start on Denver’s Game Plan for a Healthy City.

The water here is a focal point.

“We realigned the creek to be more shallow, more stable, more accessible,” explained Robertson.

And he said the creek offers what some call “nature play.”

“Such as getting wet, such as getting dirty,” he laughed.

First Creek Park cultivates an appreciation of the outdoors. It is an active, curious child’s dream come true.