DENVER (CBS4) – The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a storage unit has pleaded guilty in Denver court. Officials with the Denver District Attorney’s office say Elisha Pankey entered the plea in the bizarre and disturbing death of Caden McWilliams on Thursday morning.
In December a large block of cement was found inside a dog carrier in a storage unit in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue. The next day, officials removed the remains of what appeared to be a child from the block of cement. In late February an autopsy report indicated that body was that of McWilliams.
The boy had methamphetamine in his system and numerous injuries. He was also severely emaciated. Investigators could not determine the cause of death but said child maltreatment was a contributing factor. It’s believed McWilliams died in the summer of 2018.
Pankey pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and will face a prison sentence of between 16 and 32 years. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3.
Leland Pankey, McWilliams’ biological father, still faces murder charges in the case. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
You must log in to post a comment.