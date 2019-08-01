



The community continues to show its support for a Denver business that employs and empowers people with disabilities. On Thursday, a team of Denver police officers spent their lunch break at Pizzability.

Officers with the DPD’s Citywide Impact Team say they were inspired to try out the restaurant after seeing a tweet last week from CBS4’s Tori Mason.

Pizzability is a restaurant that hires workers with special needs. The owner tells me people stand outside and say they’re afraid to come in. People walk past and say “that’s where the retards work.” The employees can hear them. Please give them your business and your tolerance pic.twitter.com/hQCjUXYUpV — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) July 24, 2019

“I had seen Tori’s post a little bit ago about how this business here isn’t getting any sort of customers because of some comments and people just being biased toward this restaurant,” said Denver Police Officer Kyle Saunier. “It made me sick to my stomach so I actually got with my sergeant here and we decided to come have lunch.”

CBS4 first shared the story about Pizzability in January.

This is Tiffany Fixter — the owner of @PizzabilityCO. She’s slammed with customers, so we’re waiting for her to have a free minute for an interview. In the meantime, I’ll be eating this green chile chicken pizza. pic.twitter.com/J0cAByUlvJ — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) July 26, 2019

“It’s one thing to like and share it. It’s another thing for the entire community to actually come out and get in their cars and come here and eat,” said Pizzability owner Tiffany Fixter.

Fixter says Pizzability had never seen so many customers. While the floods of customers can be overwhelming at times, she says her staff is grateful for the support.

“There’s days where we sell two slices of pizza,” said Fixter. “We’ve never been so busy. I’m exhausted, but it’s great.”

She’s hoping to find additional help as the customers continue to flow in.

Many of the customers are parents of children of special needs. They say the stares and hurtful comments overheard by employees are felt far beyond their kitchen.

Some of you don't believe the hateful things that are overheard by Pizzability employees. Listen to what one man had the audacity to say to this mother's face about her son. People are actually like this. pic.twitter.com/bs6KK3v8w7 — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) July 27, 2019

“It made me sick to my stomach because that stuff does exist. We face that kind of discrimination a lot. People whisper and people talk, and it’s mainly adults!” said Mandy Gordy, she brought her two sons with special needs to Pizzability and plans to come back often.

Fixter says she still welcomes those hateful hearts to Pizzability, so they can show them what they’ve been missing.

“I hope they come in and give us a shot. I mean, we sell beer and pizza!”

You can find Pizzability at 250 Steele St #108 in Denver.