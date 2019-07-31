Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Smucker’s unveiled a new plant for its Uncrustables food product on Wednesday in Colorado. The factory in Longmont will create 200 new jobs and millions of the popular freezable peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
President and CEO Mark Smucker and Gov. Jared Polis, were both at the unveiling of the plant which had been in the works for two years.
The facility’s sandwiches will help Smucker’s double the production of Uncrustables. Right now they’re only made in Kentucky.
