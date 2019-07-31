It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Denver to Seattle in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Seattle flights

The cheapest flights between Denver and Seattle are if you leave on Oct. 22 and return from Washington on Oct. 26. United currently has tickets for $107, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had later in October. If you fly out of Denver on Oct. 29 and return from Seattle on Nov. 2, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $169 roundtrip.

Top Seattle hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Seattle’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Fairmont Olympic Seattle (411 University St.)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Fairmont Olympic Seattle. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $159.

Set in the heart of Seattle, this hotel is close to the 5th Avenue Theater and Pike Place Market, as well as the Washington State Convention & Trade Center.

The Loews Hotel 1000 Seattle (1000 First Ave.)

Another 4.8-star option is The Loews Hotel 1000 Seattle, which has rooms for $161/night.

“Great boutique hotel in a cool neighborhood. The beds are super comfy,” wrote visitor Travis.

The Westin Bellevue (600 Bellevue Way NE)

A third option is The Westin Bellevue. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night.

This hotel is close to the Bellevue Arts Museum, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Don’t miss Seattle’s food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are two of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner’s listings.

Beecher’s Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)

One of Seattle’s most popular restaurants is Beecher’s Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 93 reviews on Skyscanner.

In Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, visitors press their noses against the windows to witness a vat of creamy white milk transformed by the expert hands of the cheesemaker.

“Literally, I’m making a trip to Seattle solely to get the mac and cheese here,” wrote visitor Sophia.

Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)

Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.

Stop by the flagship cafe and brave the lines for what’s been named the nation’s best chowder.

“This is the best chowder I’ve had to date,” wrote reviewer George.

Top Seattle attractions

Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)

First up is The Space Needle.

The iconic landmark left by the 1962 World’s Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360-degree views of Seattle and get your souvenirs at the gift shop on the bottom floor.

“You can’t miss the Space Needle when visiting Seattle,” wrote visitor Juno.

The Waterfront Park (1401 Alaskan Way)

The Waterfront Park is another popular destination, offering spectacular views and summer concerts.

If you’re looking for a nice green space to picnic, Myrtle Edwards Park has you covered; if you want some family-friendly fun, look no further than the Seattle Aquarium; take a ride along the waterfront’s length on an old-time streetcar.

“This is a great place to go for an easy walk and to get terrific views of the mountains,” wrote visitor Taylor.