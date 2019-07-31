  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. The 21-year-old Girard played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for a Colorado team that’s made back-to-back playoff appearances.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It was Girard’s second season with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville as part of a three-team deal with Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2017. He was originally a second-round pick in ’16 by the Predators.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic says Girard has an “exceptional ability to skate and move the puck.”

Colorado boasts a young and exciting blue line with Girard, Cale Makar and Bowen Byram, the fourth overall pick in the June draft.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

