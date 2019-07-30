  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– University of Colorado Boulder scientists are celebrating a big milestone in space history. It’s been 50 years since NASA’s first brush with Mars.

(credit: NASA)

CU Boulder Mars expert professor Nick Schneider says the Mars connection to Colorado is a big one.

(credit: NASA)

The Mariner spacecraft was sent out for Mars exploration with help from CU Boulder in 1969.

(credit: NASA)

“We put an instrument on this that discovered a cloud of the used to be a part of water escaping from Mars, that was 50 years ago,” said Schneider.

(credit: CBS)

CU Boulder has been building instruments to measure planetary atmospheres since the 1940s, even before NASA was created.

Comments