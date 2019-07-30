Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building is closed for cleanup. A fire sprinkler line broke and flooded the first floor.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building is closed for cleanup. A fire sprinkler line broke and flooded the first floor.
Some of the offices had to relocate. Those include:
- Court Services – Pre-trial will move to the 2nd floor, suite 2530
- Court Services – Community Services Case Managers will move to the Kittridge/Pleasant View conference rooms on the 1st floor, suite 1563/64
- Sheriff’s Office Civil Unit will move to the Dakota Building, 2nd floor; this building is located at 800 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden 80401 (same campus, different building)
- Campus map for the Dakota Building
- CASA will move to the Public Trustee’s Office on the 2nd floor, suite 2510
- Board of Equalization Hearings will be held in suite 1540, on the 1st floor
It’s not clear when the office will reopen.
You must log in to post a comment.