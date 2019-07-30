  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Santa Fe Drive


DENVER (CBS4) – The land where an apartment building once stood is now for sale. The building on Santa Fe Drive between 3rd and 4th Avenue exploded nearly a year ago.

The property at 374 Santa Fe Drive is listed on realliving.com for $1.5 million. The property has since been cleared out following the explosion.

Todd Perkins, 56, was arrested in February, six months after that explosion. He was a handyman for the building and lived in a trailer near the property. He faces attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges.

Nine people were hurt, one of them critically.

The listing touts the building’s location in the Santa Fe Arts/Baker area on more than 13,000 sq. ft. of land. The land is being marketed by HomeSmart Realty Group.

