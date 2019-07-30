DENVER(CBS) – On the weather map we have a big ridge of hot high pressure smack dab over the Rocky Mountain states.
This ridge will be sending highs into the 90s and 100s over the Eastern Plains and Western Slope of Colorado for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
There will also be enough moisture for a few isolated afternoon and evening storms for the mountains and eastern plains. Denver storm chances will go up in the late afternoon and early evening.
With the heat there will be a mix of high clouds and sunshine to start out the day. Check out this view from the CBS4 rooftop Tuesday morning.
As we get closer to the first few days of August the pattern will be changing. The current ridge of high pressure will be shifting east and opening the door for monsoon flow to strengthen from Mexico into the Central Rockies.
This will greatly enhance the chance for slow-moving thunderstorms and the possibility for heavy rain showers Thursday through Saturday.
