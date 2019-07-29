Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Monday is the first day riders can enroll in RTD’s new income-based discount program. Eligible riders can get up to a 40% discount on rides as part of the RTD LiVE program.
Those who can enroll must be between the ages of 20 and 64, live within the district and meet income requirements.
Before the program went live on Monday, riders had to apply through government agencies and nonprofits to get a discount. Now, riders can apply directly through RTD.
LINK: RTD LiVE Program
