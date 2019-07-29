Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Delays are expected along 47th Avenue in Greeley as paving crews begin work on Monday. The construction will take place between 10th and 20th streets and last through Aug. 20.
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Delays are expected along 47th Avenue in Greeley as paving crews begin work on Monday. The construction will take place between 10th and 20th streets and last through Aug. 20.
From Aug. 5-28, crews will mill and overlay along 47th Avenue from U.S. 34 to the Evans city limits on the south side of Greeley.
At least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. To avoid delays, officials recommend drivers take an alternate route.
The City of Greeley launched its pavement maintenance program earlier this year to replace, extend or repair roads. Officials say the program will focus this summer and fall on the Sunrise neighborhood in east Greeley.
The road repairs are funded by Keep Greeley Moving, a voter-approved 0.65 percent sales tax through Dec. 31, 2022.
You must log in to post a comment.