



– Some adults in Denver are getting free training in the skills needed for jobs in banking. The program, run by Goodwill Industries of Denver, is called BankWork$.

The program is a pathway to employment for adults with barriers, including lack of skills. It is what Goodwill is all about.

“This is just more than I could have hoped for,” said Emmett Folan.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The Rocky Mountains lured the 28-year-old and his girlfriend to Colorado. Before he could unpack his bags, the former Pittsburgh Zoo employee was enrolled in training for a new career.

“I feel incredibly fortunate. I think I found exactly the right place for me,” he said.

Emmett is a student of BankWork$, a free, 3-days a week, 8-week intensive training program for jobs in the banking industry. It includes learning regulations and how to be a teller, but also problem solving.

Goodwill runs BankWork$ out of its Career Connection Centers. Participants are adults who may be entering the workplace or need new skills. They are searching for a long-term career.

“We believe that we can teach anyone to be a banker, said Candice Sporhase-White, BankWork$ program manager, “It’s not rocket science but… they have to love to work with people and have a desire to succeed.”

Listening and communication skills are essential. How to be a team member is critical.

“We’re a lot of different people from a lot of different places. I love my class,” said Emmett.

And after class, Emmett takes over the cash register at Goodwill. He hones both his cash handling and customer skills. Graduation from the program includes a job fair… accelerating success.

BankWork$ is made possible thanks to several of Goodwill’s banking partners who contribute funding to the program. Current banking partners include Academy Bank, Bank of America, Bank of the West, Canvas Credit Union, Denver Community Credit Union, Great Western Bank, KeyBank, Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union, U.S. Bank, Vectra Bank, and Wells Fargo.

LINK: BankWork$