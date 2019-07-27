GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott reopened early Saturday morning after two mudslides caused the interstate to close. Cars and trucks were seen stuck in the mud.
VIDEO: Mudslide Closes I-70 West Of Glenwood Springs – the current estimate of opening is a minimum of 4 hours.https://t.co/K9BKOIdc6K pic.twitter.com/RDCZhqVMYP
— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) July 26, 2019
The Colorado State Patrol in Eagle said the mud on the westbound lanes was over half-way up the concrete center barriers in places. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the mudslides were a result of heavy rain.
The westbound right lane is still closed for crews to continue to clear additional mud and debris. The cleanup is expected to last through Saturday, perhaps all weekend.
“Luckily all vehicles that were stuck have been recovered. Crews are working with loaders to clear the roadway however this is an extended scene,” the CSP tweeted.
One mudslide covered about 200 feet of highway, while the second slide covered more than 1000 feet of roadway, CDOT says.
You must log in to post a comment.