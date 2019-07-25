Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman seriously hurt in that fiery truck crash on i-70 in jefferson county is now suing. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving the truck that slammed into stopped traffic near Colorado Mills on April 25. He says he lost his brakes.
Four people were killed and 10 others were injured– including Leslie Ross.
Ross is suing the driver, his insurance company, and the trucking company.
Aguilera-Mederos has been ordered to stand trial on 41 counts, including vehicular homicide.
