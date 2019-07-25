Filed Under:Colorado News, Lakewood News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman seriously hurt in that fiery truck crash on i-70 in jefferson county is now suing. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving the truck that slammed into stopped traffic near Colorado Mills on April 25. He says he lost his brakes.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police)

Four people were killed and 10 others were injured– including Leslie Ross.

Ross is suing the driver, his insurance company, and the trucking company.

Aguilera-Mederos has been ordered to stand trial on 41 counts, including vehicular homicide.

