



– A high school junior is hoping the community will help her finish a year-long project to help dogs waiting for adoption.

“I really wanted to just show everyone how amazing rescue dogs can be and to do anything I can to help them,” said Sophie Kruse.

She’s hosting a Rescue Roundup Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Longmont Central Presbyterian Church. The event will include making packages for shelters, education opportunities and demonstrations from agility dogs. Kruse needs volunteers to help put together packages that will be distributed to shelters around the Front Range.

“They’re going to have a fleece tug toy; these will be home made, dog treats like these. The bandanas will be for the dogs to wear and look cuter before they’re getting adopted,” she said.

About four years ago, Sophie started working with Boulder County 4-H to learn how to train dogs. At the same time, she adopted Gracie.

“It took six weeks for her to learn how to sit. Then I started teaching her more things. I’m always teaching her new things,” Kruse said.

The adoption came at a critical time for Kruse.

“I got bullied really badly back then and 4-H really helped me a lot getting through that. And having her also. Just having something to work with, something to cuddle with to love, so that helped me a lot,” she said.

Kruse and Gracie have racked up several medals in dog competitions. Somehow, she still finds time for other hobbies. She played cello on the Pearl Street Mall to raise enough money to fund the materials for the packages.

“Two of my dogs right now are rescues — they’re both amazing. I just want to show people what they can do with their rescue dogs and raise awareness,” Kruse said.

To contact Sophie before her event, she can be reached at RescueRoundup77@gmail.com