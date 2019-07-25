Here are Aurora’s top 4 seafood spots

Looking for a sublime seafood meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Cody’s Cafe and Bar
Topping the list is Cody’s Cafe and Bar. Located at 10203 E. Iliff Ave. in Dayton Triangle, the Italian, seafood and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated seafood restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.
2. Casa Gutierrez
Next up is Heather Ridge’s Casa Gutierrez, situated at 12131 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D. With four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, seafood and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Pacific Ocean Marketplace
Aurora Hills’ Pacific Ocean Marketplace, located at 12303 E. Mississippi Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, bakery and seafood spot four stars out of 109 reviews.
El Camaron Loco
Finally, there’s El Camaron Loco, a Sunnyvale favorite with four stars out of 29 reviews. Stop by 513 Havana St. to hit up the Mexican and seafood spot next time the urge strikes.
