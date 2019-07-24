Comments
(CBS4) – Home sellers in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins can now request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. The company is expanding its Denver operation with two new satellite offices.
Zillow started buying homes in Denver in December 2018. The company buys a house directly, prepares it for showings and lists it for sale. Home sellers who use Zillow Offers can choose their close date between 5 to 90 days.
The Colorado Association of REALTORS warns going through Zillow will not likely result in the highest offer for your home.
Since May, Zillow says more than 100,000 homeowners have requested a cash offer through the program.
