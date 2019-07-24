Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Real Estate, Zillow


(CBS4) – Home sellers in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins can now request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home. The company is expanding its Denver operation with two new satellite offices.

(credit: CBS)

Zillow started buying homes in Denver in December 2018. The company buys a house directly, prepares it for showings and lists it for sale. Home sellers who use Zillow Offers can choose their close date between 5 to 90 days.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Association of REALTORS warns going through Zillow will not likely result in the highest offer for your home.

Since May, Zillow says more than 100,000 homeowners have requested a cash offer through the program.

