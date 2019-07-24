Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Suncor refinery in Adams County will conduct live fire training on Thursday, July 25. There will likely be flames and smoke in the area between 6:30 am. and 3 p.m.
The refinery is located between Interstate 70 and Interstate 270 in Commerce City. In the event of an actual emergency, Suncor officials say the training will cease and alarms will sound.
